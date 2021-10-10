Saturday's Games

MLB Playoffs

National League Division Series

Atlanta 3 Milwaukee 0

(Series tied 1-1)

Los Angeles 9 San Francisco 2

(Series tied 1-1)

---

CFL

Calgary 22 Saskatchewan 19

---

NHL Pre-Season

Buffalo 3 Detroit 1

Nashville 4 Carolina 3

N.Y. Rangers 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (OT)

Tampa Bay 4 Florida 2

Toronto 4 Ottawa 1

Colorado 4 Dallas 2

Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

San Jose 4 Vegas 0

Chicago 5 Minnesota 1

Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2

Anaheim 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)

---

NBA Pre-Season

New York 117 Washington 99

Boston 113 Toronto 111

Atlanta 91 Memphis 87

---

MLS

New York 1 Miami 0

Philadelphia 2 Cincinnati 1

Seattle 4 Vancouver 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.