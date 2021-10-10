Saturday's Games
MLB Playoffs
National League Division Series
Atlanta 3 Milwaukee 0
(Series tied 1-1)
Los Angeles 9 San Francisco 2
(Series tied 1-1)
---
CFL
Calgary 22 Saskatchewan 19
---
NHL Pre-Season
Buffalo 3 Detroit 1
Nashville 4 Carolina 3
N.Y. Rangers 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4 Florida 2
Toronto 4 Ottawa 1
Colorado 4 Dallas 2
Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
San Jose 4 Vegas 0
Chicago 5 Minnesota 1
Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2
Anaheim 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)
---
NBA Pre-Season
New York 117 Washington 99
Boston 113 Toronto 111
Atlanta 91 Memphis 87
---
MLS
New York 1 Miami 0
Philadelphia 2 Cincinnati 1
Seattle 4 Vancouver 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2021.
