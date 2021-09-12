Saturday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 33 Saskatchewan 9
Calgary 32 Edmonton 16
B.C. 45 Ottawa 13
---
MLB
American League
Texas 8 Oakland 6
Toronto 11 Baltimore 10 (1st game)
Tampa Bay 7 Detroit 2
Boston 9 Chicago White Sox 8 (10 innings)
Minnesota 9 Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 4 Houston 2
Toronto 11 Baltimore 2 (2nd game)
National League
San Francisco 15 Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 6 Colorado 1
St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 10 Washington 7
Miami 6 Atlanta 4
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 4
Interleague
Milwaukee 3 Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 8 N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 7 Seattle 3
---
MLS
LA Galaxy 1 Colorado 1
Seattle 1 Minnesota 0
D.C. United 1 New York 1
New England 2 New York City FC 1
Cincinnati 2 Toronto FC 0
Miami 1 Columbus 0
Nashville 1 CF Montreal 0
Houston 3 Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 2 Chicago 0
San Jose 1 FC Dallas 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2021.
