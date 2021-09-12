Saturday's Games

CFL

Winnipeg 33 Saskatchewan 9

Calgary 32 Edmonton 16

B.C. 45 Ottawa 13

---

MLB

American League

Texas 8 Oakland 6

Toronto 11 Baltimore 10 (1st game)

Tampa Bay 7 Detroit 2

Boston 9 Chicago White Sox 8 (10 innings)

Minnesota 9 Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 4 Houston 2

Toronto 11 Baltimore 2 (2nd game)

National League

San Francisco 15 Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 6 Colorado 1

St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 10 Washington 7

Miami 6 Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 4

Interleague

Milwaukee 3 Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 8 N.Y. Mets 7

Arizona 7 Seattle 3

---

MLS

LA Galaxy 1 Colorado 1

Seattle 1 Minnesota 0

D.C. United 1 New York 1

New England 2 New York City FC 1

Cincinnati 2 Toronto FC 0

Miami 1 Columbus 0

Nashville 1 CF Montreal 0

Houston 3 Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 Chicago 0

San Jose 1 FC Dallas 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.