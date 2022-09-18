Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Hamilton 48 Winnipeg 31
B.C. 31 Calgary 29 (OT)
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 6 Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 1
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 1 (First game)
Cleveland 7 Minnesota 6 (Second game, 15 innings)
Kansas City 9 Boston 0
Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 3 (11 innings)
Tampa Bay 5 Texas 1
Oakland 8 Houston 5
National League
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 1 (First game)
St. Louis 1 Cincinnati 0 (Second game, 11 innings)
Colorado 3 Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 5 Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 5 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 4 Philadelphia 3
San Diego 2 Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Milwaukee 4 N.Y. Yankees 1
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
CF Montréal 1 New England 0
Orlando City 4 Toronto FC 0
Vancouver 2 Seattle 1
New York City FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0
Philadelphia 0 Atlanta 0
Charlotte FC 3 Chicago 2
Sporting Kansas City 4 Minnesota 1
Nashville 1 Austin FC 1
Cincinnati 2 Real Salt Lake 1
FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1
L.A. Galaxy 4 Colorado 1
---
MANN CUP
(Best-of-seven series)
At Peterborough
Peterborough (MSL) 13 Langley (WLA) 9
(Peterborough wins series 4-3)
---
