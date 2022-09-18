Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 48 Winnipeg 31

B.C. 31 Calgary 29 (OT)

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 6 Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 1

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 1 (First game)

Cleveland 7 Minnesota 6 (Second game, 15 innings)

Kansas City 9 Boston 0

Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 3 (11 innings)

Tampa Bay 5 Texas 1

Oakland 8 Houston 5

National League

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 1 (First game)

St. Louis 1 Cincinnati 0 (Second game, 11 innings)

Colorado 3 Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5 Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 5 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 4 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 2 Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Milwaukee 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

CF Montréal 1 New England 0

Orlando City 4 Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 2 Seattle 1

New York City FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0

Philadelphia 0 Atlanta 0

Charlotte FC 3 Chicago 2

Sporting Kansas City 4 Minnesota 1

Nashville 1 Austin FC 1

Cincinnati 2 Real Salt Lake 1

FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1

L.A. Galaxy 4 Colorado 1

---

MANN CUP

(Best-of-seven series)

At Peterborough

Peterborough (MSL) 13 Langley (WLA) 9

(Peterborough wins series 4-3)

---

