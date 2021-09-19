Saturday's Games
CFL
B.C. Lions 27 Montreal 18
Winnipeg 37 Edmonton 22
---
MLB
American League
Boston 9 Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11 N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6 Minnesota 2
Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 3
Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 8 Seattle 1
Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 1
National League
L.A. Dodgers 5 Cincinnati 1
Colorado 6 Washington 0
Pittsburgh 6 Miami 3
St. Louis 3 San Diego 2
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 3
San Francisco 2 Atlanta 0
Interleague
Arizona 6 Houston 4 (10 innings)
---
Atlanta 3 D.C. United 2
Columbus 1 New England 1
Toronto FC 2 Nashville 1
New York City FC 2 Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 3 LA Galaxy 0
San Jose 4 Austin FC 3
Houston 3 FC Dallas 2
Real Salt Lake 1 Seattle 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.
