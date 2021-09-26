Saturday's Games
NHL Pre-Season
Toronto 4 Montreal 1
St. Louis 6 Minnesota 2
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 2 Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 3
Detroit 5 Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 3 Texas 2
Toronto 6 Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 14 Seattle 1
National League
St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 7 Washington 6
Arizona 7 L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 10 San Diego 8 (10 innings)
San Francisco 7 Colorado 2
Interleague
Tampa Bay 7 Miami 3
---
MLS
Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 0
New England 2 Orlando City 1
D.C. United 4 Cincinnati 2
Columbus 2 CF Montréal 1
New York 1 New York City FC 0
Minnesota 2 Houston 0
Toronto FC 0 Colorado 0
Vancouver 1 FC Dallas 0
San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 0
Portland 6 Real Salt Lake 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.