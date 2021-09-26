Saturday's Games

NHL Pre-Season

Toronto 4 Montreal 1

St. Louis 6 Minnesota 2

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 2 Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 3

Detroit 5 Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 3 Texas 2

Toronto 6 Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 14 Seattle 1

National League

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 7 Washington 6

Arizona 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 10 San Diego 8 (10 innings)

San Francisco 7 Colorado 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 7 Miami 3

---

MLS

Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 0

New England 2 Orlando City 1

D.C. United 4 Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2 CF Montréal 1

New York 1 New York City FC 0

Minnesota 2 Houston 0

Toronto FC 0 Colorado 0

Vancouver 1 FC Dallas 0

San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 0

Portland 6 Real Salt Lake 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2021.

