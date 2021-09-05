Saturday's Games
MLB
American League
Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 10 Oakland 8
Tampa Bay 11 Minnesota 4
Boston 4 Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 10 Kansas City 7
L.A. Angels 4 Texas 1
National League
N.Y. Mets 11 Washington 9 (1st game)
Chicago Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 6
Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (2nd game)
Miami 3 Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 0
Colorado 7 Atlanta 6
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Cincinnati 7 Detroit 4
Seattle 8 Arizona 5
San Diego 10 Houston 2
---
MLS
Vancouver 2 Austin FC 1
Orlando City 3 Columbus 2
Miami 1 Cincinnati 0
Real Salt Lake 3 FC Dallas 2
Colorado 1 San Jose 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.