NHL
Washington 4, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0
Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3
Carolina 5, Anaheim 2
Dallas 6, Chicago 4
Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3
---
AHL
Hartford 4, Charlotte 3 (OT)
Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 5, Cleveland 2
Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 1
Henderson 7, San Jose 3
Hershey 3, Springfield 2 (OT)
Rockford 5, Tucson 3
Iowa 3, Texas 0
Ontario 6, Stockton 5 (SO)
---
NBA
Atlanta 130, Houston 114
Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126
Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115
Charlotte 124, Washington 108
Boston 139, Memphis 110
Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106
Orlando 125, Miami 111
New York 105, Toronto 94
Chicago 124, Minnesota 120
Golden State 128, New Orleans 107
L.A. Lakers 146, Denver 141 (OT)
L.A. Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88
Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109
Dallas 130, San Antonio 120
Utah 111, Portland 80
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Texas 12, Toronto 6
Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 10, Seattle 4
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
National League
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco 3, Miami 2
San Diego 10 Arizona 5
Interleague
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1
---
MLS
Charlotte FC 1, Atlanta 0
Austin FC 1, Minnesota 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.