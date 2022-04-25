Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Detroit 3 New Jersey 0
Columbus 5 Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 1
Boston 5, Montreal 3
Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1
Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4
Toronto 4, Washington 3 (SO)
Minnesota 5, Nashville 4 (OT)
St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3
San Jose 5, Vegas 4 (SO)
---
AHL
Springfield 4 Providence 0
Cleveland 2 Rochester 0
Hartford 6 WB/Scranton 3
Belleville 4, Toronto 3
Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 2
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Syracuse 5, Hershey 3
Iowa 5, Rockford 3
---
NBA Playoffs
Milwaukee 119 Chicago 95
(Milwaukee leads series 3-1)
Denver 126, Golden State 121
(Golden State leads series 3-1)
Miami 110, Atlanta 86
(Miami leads series 3-1)
New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103
(Series tied at 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 10 Cleveland 2
Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 8 Toronto 7 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6
Oakland 2, Texas 0
Seattle 5, Kansas City 4 (12 innings)
National League
Miami 5, Atlanta 4
San Francisco 12 Washington 3
Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0
Interleague
Colorado 6 Detroit 2
---
MLS
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
New York 3, Orlando City 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Cincinnati 1
New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.