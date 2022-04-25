Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Detroit 3 New Jersey 0

Columbus 5 Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Montreal 3

Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1

Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4

Toronto 4, Washington 3 (SO)

Minnesota 5, Nashville 4 (OT)

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3

San Jose 5, Vegas 4 (SO)

---

AHL

Springfield 4 Providence 0

Cleveland 2 Rochester 0

Hartford 6 WB/Scranton 3

Belleville 4, Toronto 3

Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 2

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse 5, Hershey 3

Iowa 5, Rockford 3

---

NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee 119 Chicago 95

(Milwaukee leads series 3-1)

Denver 126, Golden State 121

(Golden State leads series 3-1)

Miami 110, Atlanta 86

(Miami leads series 3-1)

New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103

(Series tied at 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 10 Cleveland 2

Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 8 Toronto 7 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6

Oakland 2, Texas 0

Seattle 5, Kansas City 4 (12 innings)

National League

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 12 Washington 3

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0

Interleague

Colorado 6 Detroit 2

---

MLS

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

New York 3, Orlando City 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Cincinnati 1

New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.