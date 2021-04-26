Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Pittsburgh 1 Boston 0
N.Y. Rangers 6 Buffalo 3
Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Syracuse 7 Utica 1
Cleveland 4 Chicago 2
Colorado 4 Tucson 1
WB/Scranton 6 Hershey 3
San Jose 4 Ontario 2
Henderson 5 San Diego 4 (OT)
---
NBA
Charlotte 125 Boston 104
Brooklyn 128 Phoenix 119
Memphis 120 Portland 113
Washington 119 Cleveland 110
Atlanta 111 Milwaukee 104
Indiana 131 Orlando 112
Golden State 117 Sacramento 113
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 8 Oakland 1
Kansas City 4 Detroit 0
Cleveland 7 N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 5 Seattle 3
Toronto 1 Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 4 Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 4
National League
N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 0
Arizona 5 Atlanta 0, 1st game
Arizona 7 Atlanta 0, 2nd game
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 12 Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 4 Miami 3
San Diego 8 L.A. Dodgers 7 (11 innings)
Interleague
Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 2
---
MLS
LA Galaxy 3 New York 2
---
