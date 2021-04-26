Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Pittsburgh 1 Boston 0

N.Y. Rangers 6 Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)

Tampa Bay 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Syracuse 7 Utica 1

Cleveland 4 Chicago 2

Colorado 4 Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 6 Hershey 3

San Jose 4 Ontario 2

Henderson 5 San Diego 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Charlotte 125 Boston 104

Brooklyn 128 Phoenix 119

Memphis 120 Portland 113

Washington 119 Cleveland 110

Atlanta 111 Milwaukee 104

Indiana 131 Orlando 112

Golden State 117 Sacramento 113

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 8 Oakland 1

Kansas City 4 Detroit 0

Cleveland 7 N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 5 Seattle 3

Toronto 1 Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 4 Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 4

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 0

Arizona 5 Atlanta 0, 1st game

Arizona 7 Atlanta 0, 2nd game

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 12 Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 4 Miami 3

San Diego 8 L.A. Dodgers 7 (11 innings)

Interleague

Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 2

---

MLS

LA Galaxy 3 New York 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.