Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 1

Washington 5 New Jersey 4

Florida 3 Columbus 0

Carolina 1 Dallas 0

Arizona 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

Toronto 4 Calgary 2

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

---

AHL

San Diego 6 Ontario 4

Laval 4 Stockton 2

---

NBA

Chicago 115 Brooklyn 107

L.A. Clippers 104 L.A. Lakers 86

Boston 116 Charlotte 86

Memphis 116 Philadelphia 100

Atlanta 117 Golden State 111

New Orleans 122 Houston 115

Denver 119 Orlando 109

---

NCAA women's basketball final (at San Antonio)

Stanford 54 Arizona 53

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 11 Boston 3

Cleveland 9 Detroit 3

Texas 7 Kansas City 3

Houston 9 Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7 Chicago White Sox 4

National League

Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 12 St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4 Colorado 2

Arizona 3 San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Interleague

Minnesota 8 Milwaukee 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.