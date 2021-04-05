Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 1
Washington 5 New Jersey 4
Florida 3 Columbus 0
Carolina 1 Dallas 0
Arizona 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
Toronto 4 Calgary 2
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
---
AHL
San Diego 6 Ontario 4
Laval 4 Stockton 2
---
NBA
Chicago 115 Brooklyn 107
L.A. Clippers 104 L.A. Lakers 86
Boston 116 Charlotte 86
Memphis 116 Philadelphia 100
Atlanta 117 Golden State 111
New Orleans 122 Houston 115
Denver 119 Orlando 109
---
NCAA women's basketball final (at San Antonio)
Stanford 54 Arizona 53
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 11 Boston 3
Cleveland 9 Detroit 3
Texas 7 Kansas City 3
Houston 9 Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 7 Chicago White Sox 4
National League
Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 12 St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 4 Colorado 2
Arizona 3 San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Interleague
Minnesota 8 Milwaukee 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021.
