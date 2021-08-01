Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Kansas City 1

Detroit 6 Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 1

Texas 4 Seattle 3

Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

National League

Washington 6 Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 15 Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 2 Atlanta 1

San Diego 8 Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 13 Arizona 0

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 3 Miami 1

St. Louis 7 Minnesota 3

San Francisco 5 Houston 3

---

MLS

Chicago 1 Philadelphia 1

Nashville 1 Toronto FC 1

---

