Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Kansas City 1
Detroit 6 Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 1
Texas 4 Seattle 3
Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
National League
Washington 6 Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 15 Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 2 Atlanta 1
San Diego 8 Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 13 Arizona 0
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 3 Miami 1
St. Louis 7 Minnesota 3
San Francisco 5 Houston 3
---
MLS
Chicago 1 Philadelphia 1
Nashville 1 Toronto FC 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2021.
