Sunday's Games

MLB

Cleveland 11 Detroit 0

Boston 6 Baltimore 2

Texas 7 Oakland 4

Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 3 Houston 1

Toronto 8 Seattle 3

National League

Milwaukee 2 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 6 Washington 5

Miami 4 Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7 Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 5 Colorado 2

San Diego 8 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 14 N.Y. Mets 4

Interleague

St. Louis 7 Kansas City 2

---

MLS

Atlanta 1 Los Angeles FC 0

Chicago 1 Columbus 0

Nashville 5 D.C. United 2

Seattle 6 Portland 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.