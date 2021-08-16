Sunday's Games
MLB
Cleveland 11 Detroit 0
Boston 6 Baltimore 2
Texas 7 Oakland 4
Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 3 Houston 1
Toronto 8 Seattle 3
National League
Milwaukee 2 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 6 Washington 5
Miami 4 Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7 Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 5 Colorado 2
San Diego 8 Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 14 N.Y. Mets 4
Interleague
St. Louis 7 Kansas City 2
---
MLS
Atlanta 1 Los Angeles FC 0
Chicago 1 Columbus 0
Nashville 5 D.C. United 2
Seattle 6 Portland 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2021.
