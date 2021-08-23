Saturday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
Czech Republic 4 Hungary 2
Canada 5 Russia 1
United States 3 Finland 0
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 9 Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5 Toronto 3 (11 innings)
Seattle 6 Houston 3 (11 innings)
Cleveland 3 L.A. Angels 0
Texas at Boston - ppd.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees - ppd.
National League
Cincinnati 3 Miami 1
Milwaukee 7 Washington 3
St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 8 Colorado 4
Philadelphia 7 San Diego 4
N.Y. Mets 7 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Atlanta 3 Baltimore 1
Kansas City 9 Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 2 Oakland 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2021.
