Saturday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

Czech Republic 4 Hungary 2

Canada 5 Russia 1

United States 3 Finland 0

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 9 Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 5 Toronto 3 (11 innings)

Seattle 6 Houston 3 (11 innings)

Cleveland 3 L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Boston - ppd.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees - ppd.

National League

Cincinnati 3 Miami 1

Milwaukee 7 Washington 3

St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 8 Colorado 4

Philadelphia 7 San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Atlanta 3 Baltimore 1

Kansas City 9 Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 2 Oakland 1

---

