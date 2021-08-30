Sunday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
Placement Games
Russia 3 Germany 2
Japan 3 Czech Republic 2
---
CFL
Winnipeg 18 Calgary 16
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 12 Baltimore 8
Cleveland 7 Boston 5
Toronto 2 Detroit 1
Texas 13 Houston 2
Seattle 4 Kansas City 3
Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 1
National League
Philadelphia 7 Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3
Miami 2 Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 9 Washington 4
Atlanta 9 San Francisco 0
Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 0
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 13 Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 2
---
MLS
FC Dallas 5 Austin FC 3
Vancouver 4 Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 2 Seattle 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2021.
