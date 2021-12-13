Saturday's Games

CFL

Grey Cup

Winnipeg 33 Hamilton 25 (OT)

---

NFL

Atlanta 29 Carolina 21

Cleveland 24 Baltimore 22

Dallas 27 Washington 20

Kansas City 48 Las Vegas 9

New Orleans 30 N.Y. Jets 9

Seattle 33 Houston 13

Tennessee 20 Jacksonville 0

Denver 38 Detroit 10

L.A. Chargers 37 N.Y. Giants 21

San Francisco 26 Cincinnati 23 (OT)

Tampa Bay 33 Buffalo 27 (OT)

Green Bay 45 Chicago 30

---

NHL

Nashville 1 N.Y. Rangers 0

Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Colorado 3 Florida 2

Vegas 6 Minnesota 4

Vancouver 2 Carolina 1

---

AHL

Belleville 3 Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 4 Hartford 3 (SO)

Providence 5 Toronto 1

WB/Scranton 6 Springfield 0

Laval 4 Hershey 2

Chicago 7 Texas 2

San Jose 5 Abbotsford 2

---

NBA

Milwaukee 112 New York 97

Brooklyn 116 Detroit 104

Dallas 103 Oklahoma City 84

San Antonio 112 New Orleans 97

Minnesota 116 Portland 111

L.A. Lakers 106 Orlando 94

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you