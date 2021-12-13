Saturday's Games
CFL
Grey Cup
Winnipeg 33 Hamilton 25 (OT)
NFL
Atlanta 29 Carolina 21
Cleveland 24 Baltimore 22
Dallas 27 Washington 20
Kansas City 48 Las Vegas 9
New Orleans 30 N.Y. Jets 9
Seattle 33 Houston 13
Tennessee 20 Jacksonville 0
Denver 38 Detroit 10
L.A. Chargers 37 N.Y. Giants 21
San Francisco 26 Cincinnati 23 (OT)
Tampa Bay 33 Buffalo 27 (OT)
Green Bay 45 Chicago 30
NHL
Nashville 1 N.Y. Rangers 0
Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Colorado 3 Florida 2
Vegas 6 Minnesota 4
Vancouver 2 Carolina 1
AHL
Belleville 3 Bridgeport 2
Lehigh Valley 4 Hartford 3 (SO)
Providence 5 Toronto 1
WB/Scranton 6 Springfield 0
Laval 4 Hershey 2
Chicago 7 Texas 2
San Jose 5 Abbotsford 2
NBA
Milwaukee 112 New York 97
Brooklyn 116 Detroit 104
Dallas 103 Oklahoma City 84
San Antonio 112 New Orleans 97
Minnesota 116 Portland 111
L.A. Lakers 106 Orlando 94
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.
