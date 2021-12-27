Sunday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Edmonton

Finland 3 Germany 1

Canada 6 Czech Republic 3

At Red Deer, Alta.

Sweden 6 Russia 3

United States 3 Slovakia 2

---

NBA

Miami 93 Orlando 83

Cleveland 144 Toronto 99

Memphis 127 Sacramento 102

Philadelphia 117 Washington 96

Oklahoma City 117 New Orleans 112

San Antonio 144 Detroit 109

Chicago 113 Indiana 105

Denver 103 L.A. Clippers 100

---

NFL

Atlanta 20 Detroit 16

Buffalo 33 New England 21

Cincinnati 41 Baltimore 21

Houston 41 L.A. Chargers 29

L.A. Rams 30 Minnesota 23

N.Y. Jets 26 Jacksonville 21

Philadelphia 34 N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 32 Carolina 6

Chicago 25 Seattle 24

Kansas City 36 Pittsburgh 10

Las Vegas 17 Denver 13

Dallas 56 Washington 14

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.