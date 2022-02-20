Sunday's Games
NHL
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3
Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)
Florida 5, Chicago 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1
Columbus 7, Buffalo 3
Arizona 3, Dallas 1
Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3
Vegas 4, San Jose 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 6, Charlotte 5 (OT)
Bridgeport 2, Hartford 0
Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3 (OT)
Providence 4, Hershey 1
Laval 5, Rochester 1
Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Chicago 5, Iowa 1
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2
Ontario 4, San Diego 3
Texas 4, San Jose 1
Henderson 4, Tucson 1
Stockton 7, Bakersfield 4
---
NBA
2022 All-Star Game
Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160
---
NLL
Colorado 12, Saskatchewan 10
Calgary 13, Fort Worth 12
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.
