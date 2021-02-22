vSunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Washington 4 New Jersey 3
Boston 7 Philadelphia 3
Ottawa 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Providence 5 Hartford 2
Chicago 4 Iowa 1
Toronto 7 Stockton 1
Henderson 3 Ontario 2
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
---
NBA
New Orleans 120 Boston 115
Orlando 105 Detroit 96
New York 103 Minnesota 99
Oklahoma City 117 Cleveland 101
Toronto 110 Philadelphia 103
Atlanta 123 Denver 115
Brooklyn 112 L.A. Clippers 108
Milwaukee 128 Sacramento 115
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021.
