vSunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Washington 4 New Jersey 3

Boston 7 Philadelphia 3

Ottawa 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Providence 5 Hartford 2

Chicago 4 Iowa 1

Toronto 7 Stockton 1

Henderson 3 Ontario 2

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

---

NBA

New Orleans 120 Boston 115

Orlando 105 Detroit 96

New York 103 Minnesota 99

Oklahoma City 117 Cleveland 101

Toronto 110 Philadelphia 103

Atlanta 123 Denver 115

Brooklyn 112 L.A. Clippers 108

Milwaukee 128 Sacramento 115

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you