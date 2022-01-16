Sunday's Scores

NHL

Vancouver 4 Washington 2

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd

---

AHL

Texas 6 Charlotte 5

Providence 6 Bridgeport 3

Toronto 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)

WB/Scranton 2 Hershey 1

---

NFL playoffs

Wild-card round

Tampa Bay 31 Philadelphia 15

San Francisco 23 Dallas 17

Kansas City 42 Pittsburgh 21

---

NBA

Phoenix 135 Detroit 108

Houston 118 Sacramento 112

Utah 125 Denver 102

Minnesota 119 Golden State 99

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.