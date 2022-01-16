Sunday's Scores
NHL
Vancouver 4 Washington 2
Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd
---
AHL
Texas 6 Charlotte 5
Providence 6 Bridgeport 3
Toronto 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)
WB/Scranton 2 Hershey 1
---
NFL playoffs
Wild-card round
Tampa Bay 31 Philadelphia 15
San Francisco 23 Dallas 17
Kansas City 42 Pittsburgh 21
---
NBA
Phoenix 135 Detroit 108
Houston 118 Sacramento 112
Utah 125 Denver 102
Minnesota 119 Golden State 99
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.