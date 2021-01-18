Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Washington 3 (SO)

Florida 5 Chicago 2

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd.

---

NBA

New York 105 Boston 75

Chicago 117 Dallas 101

Utah 109 Denver 105

New Orleans 128 Sacramento 123

L.A. Clippers 129 Indiana 96

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, ppd.

Cleveland at Washington, ppd.

---

NFL

Playoffs

Divisional Round

Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17

Tampa Bay 30 New Orleans 20

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

