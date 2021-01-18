Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 Washington 3 (SO)
Florida 5 Chicago 2
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd.
---
NBA
New York 105 Boston 75
Chicago 117 Dallas 101
Utah 109 Denver 105
New Orleans 128 Sacramento 123
L.A. Clippers 129 Indiana 96
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, ppd.
Cleveland at Washington, ppd.
---
NFL
Playoffs
Divisional Round
Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17
Tampa Bay 30 New Orleans 20
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 17, 2021.
