Saturday's Scores

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 Tampa Bay 0

Boston 5 Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 8 San Jose 5

Colorado 4 Anaheim 2

New Jersey 4 Washington 3 (OT)

Winnipeg 5 Vegas 4 (OT)

Calgary 5 Chicago 1

Dallas at Arizona, ppd

---

AHL

Hershey 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)

Manitoba 2 Iowa 1

Rochester 4 Hartford 3

Providence 7 Springfield 1

Stockton 4 San Jose 1

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

Grand Rapids at Chicago, ppd

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

---

NBA

Toronto 120 New York 105

Sacramento 115 Miami 113

Cleveland 108 Indiana 104

Boston 116 Orlando 111 (OT)

Dallas 95 Oklahoma City 86

Phoenix 133 Charlotte 99

L.A. Lakers 108 Minnesota 103

---

NFL

Buffalo 29 Atlanta 15

New England 50 Jacksonville 10

Cincinnati 34 Kansas City 31

L.A. Rams 20 Baltimore 19

Las Vegas 23 Indianapolis 20

Tennessee 34 Miami 3

Chicago 29 N.Y. Giants 3

Philadelphia 20 Washington 16

Tampa Bay 28 N.Y. Jets 24

L.A. Chargers 34 Denver 13

San Francisco 23 Houston 7

Arizona 25 Dallas 22

New Orleans 18 Carolina 10

Seattle 51 Detroit 29

Green Bay 37 Minnesota 10

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2022.

