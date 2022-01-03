Saturday's Scores
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 Tampa Bay 0
Boston 5 Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 8 San Jose 5
Colorado 4 Anaheim 2
New Jersey 4 Washington 3 (OT)
Winnipeg 5 Vegas 4 (OT)
Calgary 5 Chicago 1
Dallas at Arizona, ppd
---
AHL
Hershey 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)
Manitoba 2 Iowa 1
Rochester 4 Hartford 3
Providence 7 Springfield 1
Stockton 4 San Jose 1
Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)
Grand Rapids at Chicago, ppd
San Diego at Tucson, ppd
---
NBA
Toronto 120 New York 105
Sacramento 115 Miami 113
Cleveland 108 Indiana 104
Boston 116 Orlando 111 (OT)
Dallas 95 Oklahoma City 86
Phoenix 133 Charlotte 99
L.A. Lakers 108 Minnesota 103
---
NFL
Buffalo 29 Atlanta 15
New England 50 Jacksonville 10
Cincinnati 34 Kansas City 31
L.A. Rams 20 Baltimore 19
Las Vegas 23 Indianapolis 20
Tennessee 34 Miami 3
Chicago 29 N.Y. Giants 3
Philadelphia 20 Washington 16
Tampa Bay 28 N.Y. Jets 24
L.A. Chargers 34 Denver 13
San Francisco 23 Houston 7
Arizona 25 Dallas 22
New Orleans 18 Carolina 10
Seattle 51 Detroit 29
Green Bay 37 Minnesota 10
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2022.
