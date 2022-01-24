Sunday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Winnipeg 2 (SO)

Ottawa 2 Columbus 1

Los Angeles 3 New Jersey 2

Seattle 5 Florida 3

St. Louis 3 Vancouver 1

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 2

Bridgeport 4 Springfield 3 (OT)

Hartford 3 Hershey 2

Manitoba 3 Chicago 1

Ontario 6 Tucson 5

Abbotsford 4 San Diego 2

San Jose 5 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

New York 110 L.A. Clippers 102

Boston 116 Washington 87

Portland 114 Toronto 105

Orlando 114 Chicago 95

Miami 113 L.A. Lakers 107

Philadelphia 115 San Antonio 109

Atlanta 113 Charlotte 91

Dallas 104 Memphis 91

Minnesota 136 Brooklyn 125

Denver 117 Detroit 111

Golden State 94 Utah 92

---

NFL Playoffs

L.A. Rams 30 Tampa Bay 27

Kansas City 42 Buffalo 36 (OT)

---

NLL

New York 13 Philadelphia 12

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.