Sunday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 3 Winnipeg 2 (SO)
Ottawa 2 Columbus 1
Los Angeles 3 New Jersey 2
Seattle 5 Florida 3
St. Louis 3 Vancouver 1
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 2
Bridgeport 4 Springfield 3 (OT)
Hartford 3 Hershey 2
Manitoba 3 Chicago 1
Ontario 6 Tucson 5
Abbotsford 4 San Diego 2
San Jose 5 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
New York 110 L.A. Clippers 102
Boston 116 Washington 87
Portland 114 Toronto 105
Orlando 114 Chicago 95
Miami 113 L.A. Lakers 107
Philadelphia 115 San Antonio 109
Atlanta 113 Charlotte 91
Dallas 104 Memphis 91
Minnesota 136 Brooklyn 125
Denver 117 Detroit 111
Golden State 94 Utah 92
---
NFL Playoffs
L.A. Rams 30 Tampa Bay 27
Kansas City 42 Buffalo 36 (OT)
---
NLL
New York 13 Philadelphia 12
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.