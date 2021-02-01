Sunday's Games
NHL
New Jersey 5 Buffalo 3
Carolina 4 Dallas 3 (SO)
Florida 3 Detroit 2
Philadelphia 4 New York Islanders 3 (OT)
Chicago 3 Columbus 1
Minnesota 4 Colorado 3
St. Louis 4 Anaheim 1
Edmonton 8 Ottawa 5
---
NBA
Toronto 115 Orlando 102
Los Angeles Clippers 129 New York 115
Denver 128 Utah 117
Philadelphia 119 Indiana 110
Washington 149 Brooklyn 146
Minnesota 109 Cleveland 104
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1 2021.
