Sunday's Games

NHL

St. Louis 2 Dallas 1

Anaheim 4 Detroit 3 (SO)

---

AHL

Charlotte 3 Bridgeport 2 (SO)

Chicago 4 Cleveland 3

Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 2

Colorado 5 Tucson 3

Stockton 5 Ontario 4 (OT)

Bakersfield 4 Abbotsford 0

---

NBA

Brooklyn 121 San Antonio 119 (OT)

L.A. Clippers 106 Atlanta 93

Toronto 105 New Orleans 101

Washington 102 Orlando 100

Denver 99 Oklahoma City 95

Minnesota 141 Houston 123

Dallas 113 Chicago 99

Golden State 96 Cleveland 82

Portland 103 Sacramento 88

Memphis 127 L.A. Lakers 119

---

NFL

Cleveland 21 Cincinnati 16

Detroit 37 Green Bay 30

Jacksonville 26 Indianapolis 11

Minnesota 31 Chicago 17

Pittsburgh 16 Baltimore 13 (OT)

Tennessee 28 Houston 25

Washington 22 N.Y. Giants 7

Buffalo 27 N.Y. Jets 10

Miami 33 New England 24

New Orleans 30 Atlanta 20

San Francisco 27 L.A. Rams 24 (OT)

Seattle 38 Arizona 30

Tampa Bay 41 Carolina 17

Las Vegas 35 L.A. Chargers 32 (OT)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.