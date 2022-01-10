Sunday's Games
NHL
St. Louis 2 Dallas 1
Anaheim 4 Detroit 3 (SO)
---
AHL
Charlotte 3 Bridgeport 2 (SO)
Chicago 4 Cleveland 3
Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 2
Colorado 5 Tucson 3
Stockton 5 Ontario 4 (OT)
Bakersfield 4 Abbotsford 0
---
NBA
Brooklyn 121 San Antonio 119 (OT)
L.A. Clippers 106 Atlanta 93
Toronto 105 New Orleans 101
Washington 102 Orlando 100
Denver 99 Oklahoma City 95
Minnesota 141 Houston 123
Dallas 113 Chicago 99
Golden State 96 Cleveland 82
Portland 103 Sacramento 88
Memphis 127 L.A. Lakers 119
---
NFL
Cleveland 21 Cincinnati 16
Detroit 37 Green Bay 30
Jacksonville 26 Indianapolis 11
Minnesota 31 Chicago 17
Pittsburgh 16 Baltimore 13 (OT)
Tennessee 28 Houston 25
Washington 22 N.Y. Giants 7
Buffalo 27 N.Y. Jets 10
Miami 33 New England 24
New Orleans 30 Atlanta 20
San Francisco 27 L.A. Rams 24 (OT)
Seattle 38 Arizona 30
Tampa Bay 41 Carolina 17
Las Vegas 35 L.A. Chargers 32 (OT)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.