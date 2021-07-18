Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Texas 0 (1st game)
Detroit 7 Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 4 Houston 0
Baltimore 5 Kansas City 0
Toronto 10 Texas 0 (2nd game)
Seattle 7 L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland 4 Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 1
National League
Milwaukee 8 Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 4 Miami 2 (10 innings, 1st game)
San Diego 10 Washington 4 (1st game)
N.Y. Mets 7 Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis 2 San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 7 Miami 4 (2nd game)
Washington 8 San Diego 7 (2nd game)
Colorado 6 L.A. Dodgers 5
Arizona 6 Chicago Cubs 4
Interleague
Tampa Bay 7 Atlanta 5
---
MLS
Minnesota 1 Seattle 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2021.
