Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Texas 0 (1st game)

Detroit 7 Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 4 Houston 0

Baltimore 5 Kansas City 0

Toronto 10 Texas 0 (2nd game)

Seattle 7 L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland 4 Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 1

National League

Milwaukee 8 Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 4 Miami 2 (10 innings, 1st game)

San Diego 10 Washington 4 (1st game)

N.Y. Mets 7 Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 2 San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 7 Miami 4 (2nd game)

Washington 8 San Diego 7 (2nd game)

Colorado 6 L.A. Dodgers 5

Arizona 6 Chicago Cubs 4

Interleague

Tampa Bay 7 Atlanta 5

---

MLS

Minnesota 1 Seattle 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.