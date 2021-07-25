Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City 6, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2
Houston 3, Texas 1
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
National League
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 9, San Diego 3
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4
Baltimore 5, Washington 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1
MLS
New England 2, CF Montreal 1
New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0
Philadelphia 1, Miami 1
D.C. United 1, New York 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2021.
