Sunday's Scoreboard
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Preliminary Round
Morocco 1 South Korea 0
Norway 6 Philippines 0
Switzerland 0 New Zealand 0
Colombia 2 Germany 1
---
CFL
Montreal 25 Calgary 18
---
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels 3 at Toronto 2 (10 innings)
Baltimore 9 N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 8 Houston 2
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 2 Minnesota 1
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 4 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 9 L.A. Dodgers 0
Atlanta 8 Milwaukee 6
N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 2
St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 0
Interleague
San Francisco 4 Boston 3 (11 innings)
Seattle 4 Arizona 0
San Diego 5 Texas 3
Miami 8 Detroit 6
Colorado 2 Oakland 0
---
MLS/LIGA MX LEAGUES CUP
Vancouver 2 L.A. Galaxy 1
Atlas 1 Toronto 0
N.Y. Red Bulls 2 San Luis 1
Queretero 1 Tijuana 0
Monterrey 4 Seattle 2
Tigres 1 San Jose 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.