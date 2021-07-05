Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 1
Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 4 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)
Minnesota 6 Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 6 Baltimore 5
Boston 1 Oakland 0
Seattle 4 Texas 1
National League
L.A. Dodgers 5 Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2 Milwaukee 0
San Diego 11 Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 8 Miami 7 (10 innings)
Colorado 3 St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5 Arizona 2
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 10 N.Y. Yankees 5 (1st game)
N.Y. Yankees 4 N.Y. Mets 2 (2nd game)
---
MLS
Vancouver 2 FC Dallas 2
Seattle 1 Colorado 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 LA Galaxy 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.