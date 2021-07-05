Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 1

Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 4 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)

Minnesota 6 Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 6 Baltimore 5

Boston 1 Oakland 0

Seattle 4 Texas 1

National League

L.A. Dodgers 5 Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2 Milwaukee 0

San Diego 11 Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 8 Miami 7 (10 innings)

Colorado 3 St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5 Arizona 2

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 10 N.Y. Yankees 5 (1st game)

N.Y. Yankees 4 N.Y. Mets 2 (2nd game)

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 FC Dallas 2

Seattle 1 Colorado 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 LA Galaxy 0

---

