Sunday's Games

NHL playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

New York Islanders 2 Tampa Bay 1

(New York leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Milwaukee 107 Brooklyn 96

(Series tied 2-2)

Phoenix 125 Denver 118

(Phoenix wins series 4-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 1

Seattle 6 Cleveland 2

Toronto 18 Boston 4

Houston 14 Minnesota 3

Oakland 6 Kansas City 3

National League

Washington 5 San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6 Miami 4

Cincinnati 6 Colorado 2

San Diego 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 0

Interleague

Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Yankees 0

L.A. Angels 10 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 Texas 3

---

Euro 2020

England 1 Croatia 0

Austria 3 North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3 Ukraine 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.