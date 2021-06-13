Sunday's Games
NHL playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
New York Islanders 2 Tampa Bay 1
(New York leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Milwaukee 107 Brooklyn 96
(Series tied 2-2)
Phoenix 125 Denver 118
(Phoenix wins series 4-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 1
Seattle 6 Cleveland 2
Toronto 18 Boston 4
Houston 14 Minnesota 3
Oakland 6 Kansas City 3
National League
Washington 5 San Francisco 0
Atlanta 6 Miami 4
Cincinnati 6 Colorado 2
San Diego 7 N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 0
Interleague
Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Yankees 0
L.A. Angels 10 Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5 Texas 3
---
Euro 2020
England 1 Croatia 0
Austria 3 North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 3 Ukraine 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2021.
