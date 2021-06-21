Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
Vegas 2 Montreal 1 (OT)
(Series tied 2-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Atlanta 103 Philadelphia 96
(Atlanta wins series 4-3)
Best-of-Seven Third Round
Phoenix 120 L.A. Clippers 114
(Phoenix leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 2 Oakland 1
Toronto 7 Baltimore 4
Kansas City 7 Boston 3
Houston 8 Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4 Texas 2
Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 6 Tampa Bay 2 (10 innings)
National League
Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 9 Atlanta 1 (1st game)
Chicago Cubs 2 Miami 0
Milwaukee 7 Colorado 6
San Francisco 11 Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3 Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 9 Arizona 8
Atlanta 1 St. Louis 0 (2nd game)
Interleague
Cleveland 2 Pittsburgh 1
---
Euro 2020
Italy 1 Wales 0
Switzerland 3 Turkey 1
---
MLS
Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2021.
