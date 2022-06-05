Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

Tampa Bay 3 New York Rangers 2

(New York leads series 2-1)

---

AHL

Eastern Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

Laval 4 Springfield 2

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Finals

Best-of-Seven

Golden State 107 Boston 88

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

Minnesota 8 Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 5 Detroit 4 (10 innings)

Cleveland 3 Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6 Tampa Bay 5

Houston 7 Kansas City 4

Seattle 6 Texas 5 (10 innings)

Boston 5 Oakland 2

National League

Pittsburgh 3 Arizona 0

San Francisco 5 Miami 1

Washington 5 Cincinnati 4

San Diego 6 Milwaukee 4 (10 innings)

Atlanta 8 Colorado 7

N.Y. Mets 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 3

Interleague

Philadelphia 9 L.A. Angels 7

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.