Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
Tampa Bay 3 New York Rangers 2
(New York leads series 2-1)
---
AHL
Eastern Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
Laval 4 Springfield 2
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Finals
Best-of-Seven
Golden State 107 Boston 88
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
Minnesota 8 Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 5 Detroit 4 (10 innings)
Cleveland 3 Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6 Tampa Bay 5
Houston 7 Kansas City 4
Seattle 6 Texas 5 (10 innings)
Boston 5 Oakland 2
National League
Pittsburgh 3 Arizona 0
San Francisco 5 Miami 1
Washington 5 Cincinnati 4
San Diego 6 Milwaukee 4 (10 innings)
Atlanta 8 Colorado 7
N.Y. Mets 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 3
Interleague
Philadelphia 9 L.A. Angels 7
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.
