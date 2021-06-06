Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Montreal 5 Winnipeg 1
(Montreal leads series 3-0)
Vegas 5 Colorado 1
(Series tied 2-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Gold Medal Game
Canada 3 Finland 2 (OT)
Bronze Medal Game
U.S. 6 Germany 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Atlanta 128 Philadelphia 124
(Atlanta leads series 1-0)
Best-of-Seven First Round
Los Angeles Clippers 126 Dallas 111
(Los Angeles wins series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 6 Toronto 3
Baltimore 18 Cleveland 5
Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 0
Minnesota 2 Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 7 Texas 1
Seattle 9 L.A. Angels 5
Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 5 (10 innings)
National League
Miami 3 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
Philadelphia 12 Washington 6
Milwaukee 2 Arizona 0
Cincinnati 8 St. Louis 7
Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 6 San Diego 2
Interleague
Colorado 3 Oakland 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2021.
