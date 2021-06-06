Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Montreal 5 Winnipeg 1

(Montreal leads series 3-0)

Vegas 5 Colorado 1

(Series tied 2-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Gold Medal Game

Canada 3 Finland 2 (OT)

Bronze Medal Game

U.S. 6 Germany 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Atlanta 128 Philadelphia 124

(Atlanta leads series 1-0)

Best-of-Seven First Round

Los Angeles Clippers 126 Dallas 111

(Los Angeles wins series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

Houston 6 Toronto 3

Baltimore 18 Cleveland 5

Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 0

Minnesota 2 Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 7 Texas 1

Seattle 9 L.A. Angels 5

Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 5 (10 innings)

National League

Miami 3 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

Philadelphia 12 Washington 6

Milwaukee 2 Arizona 0

Cincinnati 8 St. Louis 7

Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 6 San Diego 2

Interleague

Colorado 3 Oakland 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2021.

