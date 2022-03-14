Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 Carolina 2
Buffalo 5 Toronto 2
Winnipeg 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
Columbus 6 Vegas 4
Montreal 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 4 Anaheim 3
Nashville 6 Minnesota 2
Colorado 3 Calgary 0
Tampa Bay 2 Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 3 Florida 2 (SO)
---
AHL
Cleveland 4 Rockford 1
Bridgeport 3 Providence 0
WB/Scranton 4 Hartford 2
Grand Rapids 2 Chicago 1 (OT)
Henderson 6 Iowa 1
Hershey 2 Lehigh Valley 0
Syracuse 4 Rochester 3 (OT)
Abbotsford 5 Colorado 4 (OT)
---
NBA
Brooklyn 110 New York 107
L.A. Clippers 106 Detroit 102
Dallas 95 Boston 92
Philadelphia 116 Orlando 114 (OT)
New Orleans 130 Houston 105
Atlanta 131 Indiana 128
Memphis 125 Oklahoma City 118
Phoenix 140 L.A. Lakers 111
---
MLS
Atlanta 2 Charlotte FC 1
Minnesota 1 New York 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.
