Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Carolina 2

Buffalo 5 Toronto 2

Winnipeg 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

Columbus 6 Vegas 4

Montreal 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 4 Anaheim 3

Nashville 6 Minnesota 2

Colorado 3 Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 2 Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 3 Florida 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Cleveland 4 Rockford 1

Bridgeport 3 Providence 0

WB/Scranton 4 Hartford 2

Grand Rapids 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Henderson 6 Iowa 1

Hershey 2 Lehigh Valley 0

Syracuse 4 Rochester 3 (OT)

Abbotsford 5 Colorado 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Brooklyn 110 New York 107

L.A. Clippers 106 Detroit 102

Dallas 95 Boston 92

Philadelphia 116 Orlando 114 (OT)

New Orleans 130 Houston 105

Atlanta 131 Indiana 128

Memphis 125 Oklahoma City 118

Phoenix 140 L.A. Lakers 111

---

MLS

Atlanta 2 Charlotte FC 1

Minnesota 1 New York 0

---

