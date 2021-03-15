Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Minnesota 4 Arizona 1
N.Y. Islanders 3 New Jersey 2
Dallas 2 Columbus 1
Carolina 2 Detroit 1
Colorado 4 Los Angeles 1
Ottawa 4 Toronto 3
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 128 Memphis 122
Golden State 131 Utah 119
Philadelphia 134 San Antonio 99
Miami 102 Orlando 97
Atlanta 100 Cleveland 82
Boston 132 Houston 107
Minnesota 114 Portland 112
Chicago 118 Toronto 95
New Orleans 135 L.A. Clippers 115
---
MLB
Detroit 5 Baltimore 1
Houston 5 Washington 0
Boston 5 Minnesota 5
Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 5
Atlanta 8 Tampa Bay 7
N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 5
L.A. Angels 1 Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 10 Cincinnati 4
Texas 3 Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 1 Oakland 0
San Francisco 6 Arizona 3
Seattle 5 Milwaukee 4
Kansas City 8 L.A. Dodgers 4
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley 4 Hershey 1
Chicago 6 Iowa 2
Henderson 3 San Diego 2
Laval 5 Toronto 4 (SO)
