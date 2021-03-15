Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Minnesota 4 Arizona 1

N.Y. Islanders 3 New Jersey 2

Dallas 2 Columbus 1

Carolina 2 Detroit 1

Colorado 4 Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 4 Toronto 3

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 128 Memphis 122

Golden State 131 Utah 119

Philadelphia 134 San Antonio 99

Miami 102 Orlando 97

Atlanta 100 Cleveland 82

Boston 132 Houston 107

Minnesota 114 Portland 112

Chicago 118 Toronto 95

New Orleans 135 L.A. Clippers 115

---

MLB

Detroit 5 Baltimore 1

Houston 5 Washington 0

Boston 5 Minnesota 5

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 8 Tampa Bay 7

N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 5

L.A. Angels 1 Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 10 Cincinnati 4

Texas 3 Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 1 Oakland 0

San Francisco 6 Arizona 3

Seattle 5 Milwaukee 4

Kansas City 8 L.A. Dodgers 4

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley 4 Hershey 1

Chicago 6 Iowa 2

Henderson 3 San Diego 2

Laval 5 Toronto 4 (SO)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.