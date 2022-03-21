Sunday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 3 Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 2 Carolina 0

San Jose 4 Arizona 2

Winnipeg 6 Chicago 4

Buffalo 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Charlotte 2 Providence 1 (SO)

Manitoba 3 Iowa 2 (SO)

Toronto 4 Chicago 2

Rockford 3 Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 5 Belleville 4 (OT)

Abbotsford 4 Ontario 2

---

MLB

Spring Training

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 1

Boston 3 Baltimore 2

Washington 3 Houston 2

Minnesota 3 Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 8 N.Y. Yankees 7

Toronto 10 Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6 N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 9 San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 2 L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 9 Oakland 9

Kansas City 11 Arizona 10

Chicago White Sox 4 Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6 San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 3

---

NBA

Indiana 129 Portland 98

Memphis 122 Houston 98

New Orleans 117 Atlanta 112

Orlando 90 Oklahoma City 85

Phoenix 127 Sacramento 124 (OT)

Utah 108 New York 93

Boston 124 Denver 104

San Antonio 110 Golden State 108

Toronto 93 Philadelphia 88

---

MLS

Columbus 1 New York 1

Seattle 1 Austin FC 1

Los Angeles FC 3 Vancouver 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.