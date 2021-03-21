(All Times Eastern)

NHL

New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1 - overtime

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

---

AHL

San Jose at Henderson

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Laval at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.

---

NBA

Indiana at Miami

Oklahoma City at Houston

New Orleans at Denver

Orlando at Boston

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

---

MLB Spring Training

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington

Pittsburgh vs. Boston

Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Houston vs. Miami

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

---

