Sunday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)

Pittsburgh 11 Detroit 2

Nashville 5 Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 2 Arizona 1 (OT)

Toronto 5 Florida 2

New Jersey 3 Montreal 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Charlotte 6 Cleveland 3

Bridgeport 6 Rochester 5 (OT)

Utica 4 Providence 1

Chicago 5 Iowa 2

Ontario 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)

Stockton 7 San Diego 5

---

NBA

New York 104 Detroit 102

Boston 134 Minnesota 112

Phoenix 114 Philadelphia 104

Washington 123 Golden State 115

New Orleans 116 L.A. Lakers 108

Dallas 114 Utah 100

Charlotte 119 Brooklyn 110

---

MLB

Spring Training

Baltimore 5 Detroit 4

Houston 4 Miami 3

Minnesota 6 Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Pittsburgh 4

Tampa Bay 4 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 10 Toronto 5

N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 13 Kansas City 12

Colorado (ss) 4 Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 9 L.A. Dodgers 0

Seattle 7 Oakland 1

Texas 13 Arizona (ss) 0

San Diego 5 Cleveland 1

San Francisco 6 L.A. Angels 1

Arizona (ss) 5 Colorado (ss) 2

---

Soccer - MLS

Orlando City 1 Portland 1

---

Soccer - CONCACAF Qualifying

Canada 4 Jamaica 0

Costa Rica 2 El Salvador 1

United States 5 Panama 1

Mexico 1 Honduras 0

---

NLL

Buffalo 16 Halifax 11

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.