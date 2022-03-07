Sunday's Scores

NHL

New Jersey 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 3 Buffalo 0

Dallas 6 Minnesota 3

N.Y. Rangers 4 Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 6 Chicago 3

Carolina 3 Seattle 2

Vegas 2 Ottawa 1

Anaheim 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Toronto 8 Cleveland 5

Hartford 4 Bridgeport 1

Providence 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)

Chicago 5 Iowa 3

Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2

San Jose 6 Tucson 2

---

NBA

Boston 126 Brooklyn 120

Milwaukee 132 Phoenix 122

Washington 133 Indiana 123

Utah 116 Oklahoma City 103

Houston 123 Memphis 112

Cleveland 104 Toronto 96

Denver 138 New Orleans 130 (OT)

New York 116 L.A. Clippers 93

---

MLS

Austin FC 5 Miami 1

Portland 1 Los Angeles FC 1

---

