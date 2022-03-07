Sunday's Scores
NHL
New Jersey 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Los Angeles 3 Buffalo 0
Dallas 6 Minnesota 3
N.Y. Rangers 4 Winnipeg 1
Tampa Bay 6 Chicago 3
Carolina 3 Seattle 2
Vegas 2 Ottawa 1
Anaheim 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Toronto 8 Cleveland 5
Hartford 4 Bridgeport 1
Providence 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)
Chicago 5 Iowa 3
Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2
San Jose 6 Tucson 2
---
NBA
Boston 126 Brooklyn 120
Milwaukee 132 Phoenix 122
Washington 133 Indiana 123
Utah 116 Oklahoma City 103
Houston 123 Memphis 112
Cleveland 104 Toronto 96
Denver 138 New Orleans 130 (OT)
New York 116 L.A. Clippers 93
---
MLS
Austin FC 5 Miami 1
Portland 1 Los Angeles FC 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2022.
