Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

N.Y. Rangers 4 Pittsburgh 3 OT

(New York wins series 4-3)

Calgary 3 Dallas 2 OT

(Calgary wins series 4-3)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Boston 109 Milwaukee 81

(Boston wins series 4-3)

Dallas 123 Phoenix 90

(Dallas wins series 4-3)

---

AHL Playoffs

Best-of-Five Division Semifinals

Milwaukee 2 Manitoba 1

(Milwaukee wins series 3-2)

Rochester 4 Utica 3 OT

(Rochester leads series 2-1)

Springfield 7 Wilkes-Barre Scranton 6

(Springfield wins series 3-0)

Chicago 4 Rockford 1

(Chicago wins series 3-0)

Colorado 5 Ontario 2

(Colorado wins series 2-0)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Helsinki

Canada 6 Italy 1

France 2 Kazakhstan 1

Switzerland 6 Denmark 0

At Tampere

Norway 4 Britain 3

United States 3 Austria 2

Sweden 5 Czechia 3

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 5 Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 0

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 7 Boston 1

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 1

---

National League

San Diego 7 Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 7 Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 3 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 15 St. Louis 6

---

Interleague

Houston 8 Washington 0

Seattle 8 N.Y. Mets 7

Kansas City 8 Colorado 7

---

MLS

New England 2 Atlanta 2

Seattle 3 Minnesota 1

---

NLL

Best-of-Three Second Round

Buffalo 18 Toronto 17

(Buffalo leads the series 1-0)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.