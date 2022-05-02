Sunday's Scoreboard
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Milwaukee 101 Boston 89
(Milwaukee leads series 1-0)
Golden State 117, Memphis 116
(Golden State leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 9, Boston 5
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 3, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 7, Oakland 3
National League
San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 7, Arizona 5
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1
Washington 11, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
Interleague
Seattle 7, Miami 3
Texas 7, Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3
---
MLS
New York City FC 3, San Jose 0
Philadelphia 1, Nashville 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2022.
