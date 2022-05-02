Sunday's Scoreboard

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Milwaukee 101 Boston 89

(Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Golden State 117, Memphis 116

(Golden State leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 3, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

National League

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 7, Arizona 5

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1

Washington 11, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Interleague

Seattle 7, Miami 3

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

---

MLS

New York City FC 3, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2022.

