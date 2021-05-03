Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1

---

AHL

Belleville 4 Toronto 1

Hershey 2 Lehigh Valley 0

Syracuse 5 Utica 2

Cleveland 3 Texas 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Milwaukee 117 Brooklyn 114

Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami 121 Charlotte 111

New York 122 Houston 97

Philadelphia 113 San Antonio 111 (OT)

Phoenix 123 Oklahoma City 120

Sacramento 111 Dallas 99

Toronto 121 L.A. Lakers 114

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 2 Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5 Houston 4

Minnesota 13 Kansas City 4

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5 Boston 3

Oakland 7 Baltimore 5

Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Washington 3 Miami 1

St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 13 Chicago Cubs 12 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 8 Colorado 4

San Francisco 7 at San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 7

Interleague

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

---

MLS

Miami 0 Nashville 0

Seattle 3 LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1 Vancouver 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.