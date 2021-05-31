Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Tampa Bay 2 Carolina 1

(Tampa Bay leads series 1-0)

Colorado 7 Vegas 1

(Colorado leads series 1-0)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Switzerland 6 Belarus 0

Canada 7 Italy 1

Sweden 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 3 Latvia 2 (OT)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Atlanta 113 New York 96

(Atlanta leads series 3-1)

Phoenix 100 L.A. Lakers 92

(Series tied 2-2)

Brooklyn 141 Boston 126

(Brooklyn leads series 3-1)

L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Cleveland 1 (1st game)

Cleveland 6 Toronto 5 (2nd game)

Detroit 6 N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 3 Baltimore 1

Kansas City 6 Minnesota 3

Seattle 4 Texas 2

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 2

National League

Milwaukee 3 Washington 0

Colorado 4 Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 5 Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 9 St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets - ppd

Interleague

Tampa Bay 6 Philadelphia 2

Houston 7 San Diego 4

Miami at Boston - ppd

---

MLS

Philadelphia 3 Portland 0

Austin FC 0 Seattle 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021.

