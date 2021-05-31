Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Tampa Bay 2 Carolina 1
(Tampa Bay leads series 1-0)
Colorado 7 Vegas 1
(Colorado leads series 1-0)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Switzerland 6 Belarus 0
Canada 7 Italy 1
Sweden 3 Slovakia 1
Finland 3 Latvia 2 (OT)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Atlanta 113 New York 96
(Atlanta leads series 3-1)
Phoenix 100 L.A. Lakers 92
(Series tied 2-2)
Brooklyn 141 Boston 126
(Brooklyn leads series 3-1)
L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Cleveland 1 (1st game)
Cleveland 6 Toronto 5 (2nd game)
Detroit 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 3 Baltimore 1
Kansas City 6 Minnesota 3
Seattle 4 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 2
National League
Milwaukee 3 Washington 0
Colorado 4 Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 5 Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 9 St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets - ppd
Interleague
Tampa Bay 6 Philadelphia 2
Houston 7 San Diego 4
Miami at Boston - ppd
---
MLS
Philadelphia 3 Portland 0
Austin FC 0 Seattle 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021.
