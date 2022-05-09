Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of seven)
Boston 5 Carolina 2
(Series tied 2-2)
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
(Series tied 2-2)
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
(Series tied 2-2)
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0
(Series tied 2-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of three)
Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
(Best of seven)
Dallas 111, Phoenix 101
(Series tied 2-2)
Philadelphia 116, Miami 108
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4 (Game 1)
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2 (Game 2)
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1 (Game 1)
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Game 2)
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
Houston 5, Detroit 0
Minnesota 4, Oakland 3
Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1 (10 innings)
National League
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2 (Game 1)
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1 (Game 2)
Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
Arizona 4, Colorado 0
San Diego 3, Miami 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Interleague
Los Angeles Angels 5, Washington 4
---
MLS
Vancouver 1, Toronto 0
Nashville 2, Real Salt Lake 0
L.A. Galaxy 1, Austin 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.