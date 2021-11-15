Sunday's Games

NHL

Calgary 4 Ottawa 0

Washington 6 Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5 Montreal 2

Edmonton 5 St. Louis 4

N.Y. Rangers 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)

Anaheim 5 Vancouver 1

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 114 San Antonio 106

Atlanta 120 Milwaukee 100

Brooklyn 120 Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix 115 Houston 89

Charlotte 106 Golden State 102

Denver 124 Portland 95

Chicago 100 L.A. Clippers 90

---

NFL

Buffalo 45 N.Y. Jets 17

Dallas 43 Atlanta 3

Detroit 16 Pittsburgh 16 (OT)

Indianapolis 23 Jacksonville 17

New England 45 Cleveland 7

Tennessee 23 New Orleans 21

Washington 29 Tampa Bay 19

Carolina 34 Arizona 10

Minnesota 27 L.A. Chargers 20

Green Bay 17 Seattle 0

Philadelphia 30 Denver 13

Kansas City 41 Las Vegas 14

---

AHL

Utica 4 Belleville 1

Iowa 4 Milwaukee 3

Toronto 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Charlotte 5 Hershey 2

San Jose 3 Abbotsford 2 (SO)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.