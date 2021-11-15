Sunday's Games
NHL
Calgary 4 Ottawa 0
Washington 6 Pittsburgh 1
Boston 5 Montreal 2
Edmonton 5 St. Louis 4
N.Y. Rangers 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)
Anaheim 5 Vancouver 1
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 114 San Antonio 106
Atlanta 120 Milwaukee 100
Brooklyn 120 Oklahoma City 96
Phoenix 115 Houston 89
Charlotte 106 Golden State 102
Denver 124 Portland 95
Chicago 100 L.A. Clippers 90
---
NFL
Buffalo 45 N.Y. Jets 17
Dallas 43 Atlanta 3
Detroit 16 Pittsburgh 16 (OT)
Indianapolis 23 Jacksonville 17
New England 45 Cleveland 7
Tennessee 23 New Orleans 21
Washington 29 Tampa Bay 19
Carolina 34 Arizona 10
Minnesota 27 L.A. Chargers 20
Green Bay 17 Seattle 0
Philadelphia 30 Denver 13
Kansas City 41 Las Vegas 14
---
AHL
Utica 4 Belleville 1
Iowa 4 Milwaukee 3
Toronto 2 Chicago 1 (OT)
Charlotte 5 Hershey 2
San Jose 3 Abbotsford 2 (SO)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.
