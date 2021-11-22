Sunday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 4 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 5 Buffalo 4
Calgary 4 Boston 0
Toronto 3 N.Y. Islanders 0
Chicago 1 Vancouver 0
Seattle 5 Washington 2
Arizona 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT)
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 97 Dallas 91
L.A. Lakers 121 Detroit 116
Chicago 109 New York 103
Phoenix 126 Denver 97
Golden State 119 Toronto 104
---
Canadian Soccer Championship
Montreal 1 Toronto 0
---
Canadian Premier League
Semifinal
Forge 3 York United 1
---
AHL
Tucson 2 Iowa 1
Milwaukee 5 Manitoba 2
Springfield 5 Bridgeport 2
Cleveland 6 Toronto 5 (OT)
Hershey 4 Charlotte 2
Stockton 4 Ontario 2
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd
---
NFL
Baltimore 16 Chicago 13
Cleveland 13 Detroit 10
Houston 22 Tennessee 13
Indianapolis 41 Buffalo 15
Miami 24 N.Y. Jets 17
Minnesota 34 Green Bay 31
Philadelphia 40 New Orleans 29
San Francisco 30 Jacksonville 10
Washington 27 Carolina 21
Cincinnati 32 Las Vegas 13
Arizona 23 Seattle 13
Kansas City 19 Dallas 9
L.A. Chargers 41 Pittsburgh 37
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference
New York City 2 Atlanta 0
Western Conference
Portland 3 Minnesota 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.