Sunday's Games
CFL Playoffs
East Semifinal
Hamilton 23 Montreal 12
West Semifinal
Saskatchewan 33 Calgary 30 (OT)
---
NHL
Washington 4 Carolina 2
Minnesota 4 Tampa Bay 2
San Jose 2 Chicago 0
New Jersey 5 Philadelphia 2
Boston 3 Vancouver 2
Toronto 5 Anaheim 1
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
---
AHL
Manitoba 5 Texas 3
Utica 5 Charlotte 2
Chicago 3 Grand Rapids 1
Henderson 6 Iowa 5
Rockford 2 Milwaukee 1
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd
---
NBA
Golden State 105 L.A. Clippers 90
Milwaukee 118 Indiana 100
Boston 109 Toronto 97
Memphis 128 Sacramento 101
L.A. Lakers 110 Detroit 106
---
NFL
Atlanta 21 Jacksonville 14
Miami 33 Carolina 10
N.Y. Jets 21 Houston 14
N.Y. Giants 13 Philadelphia 7
Cincinnati 41 Pittsburgh 10
Tampa Bay 38 Indianapolis 31
New England 36 Tennessee 13
Denver 28 L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 36 L.A. Rams 28
San Francisco 34 Minnesota 26
Baltimore 16 Cleveland 10
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference semifinal
Philadelphia 1 Nashville 1 (Union wins 2-0 on penalties)
Western Conference semifinal
Real Salt Lake 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.
