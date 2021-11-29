Sunday's Games

CFL Playoffs

East Semifinal

Hamilton 23 Montreal 12

West Semifinal

Saskatchewan 33 Calgary 30 (OT)

---

NHL

Washington 4 Carolina 2

Minnesota 4 Tampa Bay 2

San Jose 2 Chicago 0

New Jersey 5 Philadelphia 2

Boston 3 Vancouver 2

Toronto 5 Anaheim 1

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

---

AHL

Manitoba 5 Texas 3

Utica 5 Charlotte 2

Chicago 3 Grand Rapids 1

Henderson 6 Iowa 5

Rockford 2 Milwaukee 1

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd

---

NBA

Golden State 105 L.A. Clippers 90

Milwaukee 118 Indiana 100

Boston 109 Toronto 97

Memphis 128 Sacramento 101

L.A. Lakers 110 Detroit 106

---

NFL

Atlanta 21 Jacksonville 14

Miami 33 Carolina 10

N.Y. Jets 21 Houston 14

N.Y. Giants 13 Philadelphia 7

Cincinnati 41 Pittsburgh 10

Tampa Bay 38 Indianapolis 31

New England 36 Tennessee 13

Denver 28 L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 36 L.A. Rams 28

San Francisco 34 Minnesota 26

Baltimore 16 Cleveland 10

---

MLS Playoffs

Eastern Conference semifinal

Philadelphia 1 Nashville 1 (Union wins 2-0 on penalties)

Western Conference semifinal

Real Salt Lake 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

---

