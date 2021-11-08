Sunday's Scores
NHL
Detroit 5 Vegas 2
Chicago 2 Nashville 1 (OT)
Anaheim 4 St. Louis 1
Minnesota 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Vancouver 6 Dallas 3
---
NBA
Brooklyn 116 Toronto 103
Cleveland 126 New York 109
Orlando 107 Utah 100
Washington 101 Milwaukee 94
Indiana 94 Sacramento 91
Oklahoma City 99 San Antonio 94
Golden State 120 Houston 107
L.A. Clippers 120 Charlotte 106
---
MLS
Atlanta 2 Cincinnati 1
Columbus 2 Chicago 0
D.C. United 3 Toronto FC 1
Miami 1 New England 0
New York 1 Nashville 1
Orlando City 2 CF Montreal 0
Philadelphia 1 New York City FC 1
Portland Austin FC 0
FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1
Colorado 5 Los Angeles FC 2
Minnesota 3 LA Galaxy 3
Real Salt Lake 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Seattle 1 Vancouver 1
---
NFL
Atlanta 27 New Orleans 25
Baltimore 34 Minnesota 31 (OT)
Cleveland 41 Cincinnati 16
Denver 30 Dallas 16
Jacksonville 9 Buffalo 6
Miami 17 Houston 9
N.Y. Giants 23 Las Vegas 16
New England 24 Carolina 6
L.A. Chargers 27 Philadelphia 24
Arizona 31 San Francisco 17
Kansas City 13 Green Bay 7
Tennessee 28 L.A. Rams 16
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 3
Bridgeport 3 Hartford 2
Hershey 5 Springfield 3
Chicago 4 Milwaukee 2
Rockford 4 Manitoba 3
Utica 4 Laval 2
Ontario 4 Colorado 3
San Jose 7 Texas 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2021.
