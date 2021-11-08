Sunday's Scores

NHL

Detroit 5 Vegas 2

Chicago 2 Nashville 1 (OT)

Anaheim 4 St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Vancouver 6 Dallas 3

---

NBA

Brooklyn 116 Toronto 103

Cleveland 126 New York 109

Orlando 107 Utah 100

Washington 101 Milwaukee 94

Indiana 94 Sacramento 91

Oklahoma City 99 San Antonio 94

Golden State 120 Houston 107

L.A. Clippers 120 Charlotte 106

---

MLS

Atlanta 2 Cincinnati 1

Columbus 2 Chicago 0

D.C. United 3 Toronto FC 1

Miami 1 New England 0

New York 1 Nashville 1

Orlando City 2 CF Montreal 0

Philadelphia 1 New York City FC 1

Portland Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1

Colorado 5 Los Angeles FC 2

Minnesota 3 LA Galaxy 3

Real Salt Lake 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Seattle 1 Vancouver 1

---

NFL

Atlanta 27 New Orleans 25

Baltimore 34 Minnesota 31 (OT)

Cleveland 41 Cincinnati 16

Denver 30 Dallas 16

Jacksonville 9 Buffalo 6

Miami 17 Houston 9

N.Y. Giants 23 Las Vegas 16

New England 24 Carolina 6

L.A. Chargers 27 Philadelphia 24

Arizona 31 San Francisco 17

Kansas City 13 Green Bay 7

Tennessee 28 L.A. Rams 16

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 3

Bridgeport 3 Hartford 2

Hershey 5 Springfield 3

Chicago 4 Milwaukee 2

Rockford 4 Manitoba 3

Utica 4 Laval 2

Ontario 4 Colorado 3

San Jose 7 Texas 5

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.