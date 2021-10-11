Sunday's Games

MLB Playoffs

American League Division Series

Boston 6 Tampa Bay 4 (13 innings)

(Boston leads series 2-1)

Chicago 12 Houston 6

(Houston leads series 2-1)

---

NBA Pre-Season

San Antonio 101 Orlando 100

Chicago 102 Cleveland 101

Milwaukee 130 Oklahoma City 110

Phoenix 123 L.A. Lakers 94

---

MLS

Colorado 3 Minnesota 1

---

NFL

Atlanta 27 N.Y. Jets 20 (London, UK)

Green Bay 25 Cincinnati 22 (OT)

Minnesota 19 Detroit 17

New England 25 Houston 22

New Orleans 33 Washington 22

Philadelphia 21 Carolina 18

Pittsburgh 27 Denver 19

Tampa Bay 45 Miami 17

Tennessee 37 Jacksonville 19

Chicago 20 Las Vegas 9

L.A. Chargers 47 Cleveland 42

Arizona 17 San Francisco 10

Dallas 44 N.Y. Giants 20

Buffalo 38 Kansas City 20

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.