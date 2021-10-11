Sunday's Games
MLB Playoffs
American League Division Series
Boston 6 Tampa Bay 4 (13 innings)
(Boston leads series 2-1)
Chicago 12 Houston 6
(Houston leads series 2-1)
---
NBA Pre-Season
San Antonio 101 Orlando 100
Chicago 102 Cleveland 101
Milwaukee 130 Oklahoma City 110
Phoenix 123 L.A. Lakers 94
---
MLS
Colorado 3 Minnesota 1
---
NFL
Atlanta 27 N.Y. Jets 20 (London, UK)
Green Bay 25 Cincinnati 22 (OT)
Minnesota 19 Detroit 17
New England 25 Houston 22
New Orleans 33 Washington 22
Philadelphia 21 Carolina 18
Pittsburgh 27 Denver 19
Tampa Bay 45 Miami 17
Tennessee 37 Jacksonville 19
Chicago 20 Las Vegas 9
L.A. Chargers 47 Cleveland 42
Arizona 17 San Francisco 10
Dallas 44 N.Y. Giants 20
Buffalo 38 Kansas City 20
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.
