Sunday's Games

MLB Post-season

National League Championship Series

Atlanta 5 Los Angeles 4

(Atlanta leads series 2-0)

---

NHL

Ottawa Senators 3 Dallas Stars 2

---

AHL

Hershey 2 Lehigh Valley 1

Hartford 4 Providence 3 (SO)

Utica 6 Rochester 2

Springfield 4 Bridgeport 3 (SO)

Charlotte 4 WB/Scranton 1

Manitoba 5 Toronto 0

Texas 3 Iowa 1

Abbotsford 3 Ontario 2 (SO)

Henderson 6 Colorado 3

Bakersfield 1 San Jose 0

---

NFL

Jacksonville 23 Miami 20 (London, UK)

Cincinnati 34 Detroit 11

Green Bay 24 Chicago 14

Indianapolis 31 Houston 3

Kansas City 31 Washington 13

Baltimore 34 L.A. Chargers 6

L.A. Rams 38 N.Y. Giants 11

Minnesota 34 Carolina 28 (OT)

Arizona 37 Cleveland14

Dallas 35 New England 29 (OT)

Las Vegas 34 Denver 24

Pittsburgh 23 Seattle 20 (OT)

---

WNBA

Best-of-five championship series

Chicago 80 Phoenix 74

(Chicago wins championship 3-1)

---

MLS

New York 1 New York City FC 0

Vancouver 2 Sporting KC 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.