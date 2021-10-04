Sunday's Games
NHL Pre-Season
Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 1
Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 2
Dallas 6 Arizona 3
---
NBA Pre-Season
Brooklyn 123 L.A. Lakers 97
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 6 Texas 0
Houston 7 Oakland 6
N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 7 Kansas City 3
Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 12 Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 3
National League
Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 2 (7 innings)
Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 5 Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 11 San Diego 4
Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 10 Milwaukee 3
Arizona 5 Colorado 4
Interleague
Boston 7 Washington 5
---
MLS
Nashville 0 New York City FC 0
Philadelphia 3 Columbus 0
Toronto FC 3 Chicago 1
Sporting Kansas City 4 Houston 2
Portland 1 Miami 0
Los Angeles FC 1 LA Galaxy 1
Seattle 3 Colorado 0
---
NFL
Buffalo 40 Houston 0
Chicago 24 Detroit 14
Cleveland 14 Minnesota 7
Dallas 36 Carolina 28
Indianapolis 27 Miami 17
Kansas City 42 Philadelphia 30
N.Y. Giants 27 New Orleans 21 (OT)
N.Y. Jets 27 Tennessee 24 (OT)
Washington 34 Atlanta 30
Arizona 37 L.A. Rams 20
Seattle 28 San Francisco 21
Baltimore 23 Denver 7
Green Bay 27 Pittsburgh 17
Tampa Bay 19 New England 17
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.