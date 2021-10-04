Sunday's Games

NHL Pre-Season

Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 1

Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 2

Dallas 6 Arizona 3

---

NBA Pre-Season

Brooklyn 123 L.A. Lakers 97

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 6 Texas 0

Houston 7 Oakland 6

N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 3

Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 12 Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 2 (7 innings)

Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 5 Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 11 San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 10 Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5 Colorado 4

Interleague

Boston 7 Washington 5

---

MLS

Nashville 0 New York City FC 0

Philadelphia 3 Columbus 0

Toronto FC 3 Chicago 1

Sporting Kansas City 4 Houston 2

Portland 1 Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1 LA Galaxy 1

Seattle 3 Colorado 0

---

NFL

Buffalo 40 Houston 0

Chicago 24 Detroit 14

Cleveland 14 Minnesota 7

Dallas 36 Carolina 28

Indianapolis 27 Miami 17

Kansas City 42 Philadelphia 30

N.Y. Giants 27 New Orleans 21 (OT)

N.Y. Jets 27 Tennessee 24 (OT)

Washington 34 Atlanta 30

Arizona 37 L.A. Rams 20

Seattle 28 San Francisco 21

Baltimore 23 Denver 7

Green Bay 27 Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 19 New England 17

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

